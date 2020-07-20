'US may supply Covid vaccine to other parts of the world': Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has said that the US may possibly supply coronavirus vaccine to other parts of the world when it is ready.

He said that his government has increased production of materials needed for the development of the vaccine and added that it would be completed very soon.

He further said that they will produce 100 million doses of the vaccine as soon as it is approved.

Trump added that the vaccines will be discharged very rapidly as soon as they are ready.

The Trump administration aims to have a vaccine available by the end of the year or early 2021.

The US President, who faces polls later in the year, said that his government had worked on war footing to deliver life saving equipment to people during the peak of the pandemic.

Trump again referred to Covid-19 as the China virus during his address at the White House.

The United States has reported more than 4.3 million cases and more than 149,000 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University.Watch the full video for all the details.