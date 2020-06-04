Global  
 

Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook

Scrutiny approached 'with respect and humility' -Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook told a congressional hearing featuring the CEOs of four of America's largest tech firms, "I am here today because scrutiny is reasonable and appropriate.

We approach this process with respect and humility, but we make no concession on the facts... if Apple is a gatekeeper, what we've done is open the gate wider."

Tim Cook Tim Cook American business executive

4 Big Tech CEOs draw scrutiny on Capitol Hill

 Four Big Tech CEOs - Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple - are testifying on their companies'..
USATODAY.com

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

 Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies'..
WorldNews

Opinion | Why Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple are Bad for America

 On Wednesday, four big tech CEOs — Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Google’s Sundar Pichai and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg — will...
WorldNews
Tim Cook addresses racial injustice at Apple virtual conference [Video]

Tim Cook addresses racial injustice at Apple virtual conference

CEO of Apple Tim Cook delivers the keynote speech at Apple's virtual developer conference. Mr Cook discusses Apple initiatives to combat racial inequality and also showcases the new handwash setting on the Apple Watch.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google defend firms against calls for break-up

 US lawmakers are considering tougher regulation of the tech firms, which critics say are too large.
BBC News
Oprah Winfrey To Premiere New Show On Apple TV+ [Video]

Oprah Winfrey To Premiere New Show On Apple TV+

Oprah is launching a new show on Apple TV+. The streaming service announced the new series which will feature the media mogul. "The Oprah Conversation" is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform Thursday. According to a press release, the show "will continue to explore impactful and relevant topics". The debut episode is titled "How to Be an Antiracist," and features Oprah and bestselling author Professor Ibram X.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:31Published

Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change [Video]

Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change

Apple's Tim Cook discusses the impact of tech on societal change Following the death of African American man George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter movement protests for racial equality,..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:48Published
Tim Cook Publishes Open Letter On Racism [Video]

Tim Cook Publishes Open Letter On Racism

Business Insider reports that Apple CEO Tim Cook has published an open letter on racism. The letter comes after Cook and Apple faced criticism for not speaking up publicly on the death of George Floyd...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:27Published