Lamar Jackson, Ravens begin training camp 2020
Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:18s - Published
The reigning NFL MVP is back for year three.

Lamar Jackson, coming off that historic 2019 season, is ready for an even better 2020.

A RAVENS TRAINING CAMP LIKENEVER BEFORE IS UNDERWAY....AND THEIR BEST PLAYER WANTS TOMAKE THE MOST OF IT.

LAMARJACKSON, HOLDING COURT FOR THEFIRST TIME IN CAMP TODAY.WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNER ISIN OWINGS MILLS WITH MORE.The reigning NFL MVP is backfor year three.

RavensQuarterback Lamar Jacksoncoming off that historic 2019season, ready for an evenbetter 2020.

Lamar Jackson,Ravens Quarterback: There isalways room for improvementand I just got to keepgrinding, working oneverything - passing, runningability, everything - and Ifeel like the sky is thelimit.As Lamar and histeammates arrive, thingslooking different around thefacility.

Itadjusting to new COVIDprotocols.

Jackson: I didnhave any corona(virus).

Notone tick in me.

I think I wasdoing a great jobquarantining.

Ikeep it that way.

Ibubble boy.

Players andcoaches are equipped withtracking devices that buzzwhen they get too close to oneanother.

And the sanitizer isnever out of reach.

Jackson:We got our hand sanitizer.WeGot our masks.

Wegood here.

Jackson says hehopes the NFL can complete theupcoming season.

Heaware of the expectations uponhim.

Trying to take that nextstep and win in the playoffs.Jackson: Last year none of usexpected us to lose.

But nowwe just got to focus onCleveland Browns and when weget back to the playoffs wegoing to go from there.

TheRavens host the Browns weekone.

What did Lamar work onthe most in the offseason?Jackson: Downfield passes andout- breaking routes.

And helobbying for another target tocatch those throws.

Veteranfree agent receiver AntonioBrown.

Lamar worked out withhim in Florida over theoffseason.

Impressed by hiswork ethic and not concernedabout his off-the-the fieldtroubles.

Jackson: I washoping we would get him.

Stillhoping a little bit.

Thereno quit with him so itthatin our locker room and I feellike the locker room here isdifferent from any otherlocker room.

Itbrotherhood going on and itnone of that outside noise.Jackson says Ravens coachesdid ask him how Brown looked.This week all about COVIDtesting for Lamar and theRavens.

Conditioning andwalk-throughs begin*nex*week.

With padded practicesstarting mid-August.

In OwingsMills, Shawn Stepner, WMAR-2News.THE AMOUNT OF PEOPLE




