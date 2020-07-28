Defying Coronavirus Travel Restrictions May Lead To Financial Consequences

KDKA's Jon Delano reports on Coronavirus travel restrictions and what they could mean for your vacation plans.



Related videos from verified sources Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hit



After months of lockdown, Chile cautiously starts to lift restrictions, while its neighbours across Latin America struggle to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:31 Published 13 hours ago Restaurant Owners Group Take Concerns To Lawmakers



KDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest on restaurant owners who have taken their concerns about coronavirus restrictions to state lawmakers. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:59 Published 1 day ago Johnson: European coronavirus ‘second wave’ could mean further quarantine orders



Boris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed onfurther European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits thecontinent. The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:48 Published 1 day ago