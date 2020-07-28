Defying Coronavirus Travel Restrictions May Lead To Financial Consequences
KDKA's Jon Delano reports on Coronavirus travel restrictions and what they could mean for your vacation plans.
Chile lifts COVID-19 lockdown as Latin America still hardest-hitAfter months of lockdown, Chile cautiously starts to lift restrictions, while its neighbours across Latin America struggle to get a grip on the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurant Owners Group Take Concerns To LawmakersKDKA's Lindsay Ward has the latest on restaurant owners who have taken their concerns about coronavirus restrictions to state lawmakers.
Johnson: European coronavirus ‘second wave’ could mean further quarantine ordersBoris Johnson indicated that quarantine restrictions could be imposed onfurther European countries if a “second wave” of coronavirus hits thecontinent. The Prime Minister already faces a diplomatic..