Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 29, 2020
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:23s - Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 29, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 29, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 353 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 6 fewer from Tuesday, with 31 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 87% of state hospitals reporting.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY.Shannon: COVID-19 DATA TRACKINGAPPEAR TO BE BACK UP ANDRUNNING.THERE WAS A SYSTEM ERROR.480 OR SO CASES REPORTED TODAY.OUR STATE TOTAL IS MORE THAN45,000 CORONAVIRUS CASES.LOOK AT THE HOSPITAL SYSTEM INTHE STATE,




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 24, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 24, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 356 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 5 more from Thursday, with 27 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 84%..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:35Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 23, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 23, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 351 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 22 fewer from Wednesday, with 31 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:06Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 20, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of July 20, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 397 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 4 fewer from Sunday, with 21 patients discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 83% of..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:42Published