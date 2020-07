NFL Top 100 include 5 Chiefs players Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:40s - Published 55 seconds ago NFL Top 100 include 5 Chiefs players For the 10th year in a row, NFL players have voted to determine the top 100 players in the league. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend COMING UP AT 7 OVER ONKMCI 38 THE SPOT, WE'LLDEVOTE AN ENTIRESEGMENT TO THE NFL'STOP 100.ALL SIX CHIEFS WHO ARE APART OF IT.TO CATCH YOU UP ONTHEIR RANKINGS, HERE ISMCKENZIE NELSON FROMARROWHEAD...MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGTHE NFL PLAYERS HAVESPOKEN. FOR THE 10TH YEAR INA ROW - PLAYERS HAVE VOTEDTO DETERMINE THE TOP 100PLAYERS IN THE LEAGUE.AS THE COUNTDOWN IS ON "THE CHIEFS HAVE SEEN 5 OFTHEIR GUYS MAKE THE CUT.ALTHOUGH HE DROPPED 11SPOTS FROM LAST YEAR -FRANK CLARK IS ON THE LIST AT95.CLARK JOINED THE CHIEFSFROM SEATTLE IN THEOFFSEASON " AND HEDELIVERED WHEN IT REALLYMATTERED.IN THE PLAYOFFS CLARK HAD 5SACKS, AND 7 QUARTERBACKHITS IN JUST 3 GAMES.ANOTHER STAPLE IN THE CHIEFSDEFENSE IS CHRIS JONES.COMING IN AT 52 - JONESRECORDED FEWER SACKS THANTHE PREVIOUS YEAR BUT THETEAM KNOWS HIS WORTH.JONES FORCED A TURNOVERAND DEFLECTED 3 PASSES TOHELP CROWN THE CHIEFSSUPER BOWL CHAMPS.FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2016,TYRANN MATHIEU IS BACK ONTHE LIST TAKING THE 39THSPOT.AFTER HIS FIRST SEASON WITHTHE CHIEFS, MATHIEURECORDED 4 INTERCEPTIONS,12 PASS BREAKUPS 75 TACKLESAND 2 SACKS " HIS HIGHESTTOTALS SINCE 2015.AT 22 " YOU"LL FINDTYREEK HILL.HILL HAD 58 CATCHES FOR 860YARDS AND 7 TOUCHDOWNS IN12 GAMES "BIG NUMBERS FOR HAVING SOUR UNTIL WEEK 6 WITH ASHOULDER INJURY.IN FIVE YEARS - THE 2020 LIST ISTHE FIRST TIME TRAVIS KELCEHAS BROKEN IN THE TOP 20.THIS YEAR HE CAME IN AT 18.THE FIVE-TIME PRO-BOWLER ISTHE ONLY TIGHT-END TO REACH1,000 YARDS IN FOURCONSECUTIVE SEASONS.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGTHE TOP 100 WILL CONCLUDETONIGHT.LAST YEAR - PATRICK MAHOMESWAS RANKED 4TH, SO IT"SSAFE TO SAY WE"LL SEE HIMIN THE TOP 10, BUT MOST LIKELYIN THE NUMBER 1 SPOT.WITH THE CHIEFS, MCK





