WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

A low around 74.

Southwest wind3 to 6 mph.

Thursday... Mostlysunny, with a high near 96.Heat index values as high as100.

Calm wind becoming south5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.Thursday Night ...Scatteredshowers and thunderstorms,mainly after 8pm.

Mostlycloudy, with a low around 74.South wind around 5 mphbecoming calm in the evening.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Friday... A chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 87.

Northeast wind 5 to 7mph.

Chance of precipitationis 50%.

Friday Night... Achance of showers andthunderstorms before 2am, thena slight chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

Calm wind becomingnorth around 5 mph.

Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.

Saturday...A slight chance of showers,then a chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near88.

Chance of precipitation is30%.

Saturday Night ...Achance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 73.

Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Sunday... Scattered showers,with thunderstorms alsopossible after 8am.

Partlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Sunday Night... A chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 74.

Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Monday... A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Partlysunny, with a high near 88.Chance of precipitation is50%.

Monday Night... A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.

Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.Tuesday... Showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm.Partly sunny, with a high near87.

Chance of precipitation is60%.

Tuesday Night ...A chanceof showers.

Mostly cloudy,with a low around 69.

Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Wednesday... A chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near86.

Chance of precipitation is40%.