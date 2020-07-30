WMAR-2 News Weather at 11

|
A low around 74.
Southwest wind3 to 6 mph.
Thursday... Mostlysunny, with a high near 96.Heat index values as high as100.
Calm wind becoming south5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.Thursday Night ...Scatteredshowers and thunderstorms,mainly after 8pm.
Mostlycloudy, with a low around 74.South wind around 5 mphbecoming calm in the evening.Chance of precipitation is50%.
Friday... A chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a highnear 87.
Northeast wind 5 to 7mph.
Chance of precipitationis 50%.
Friday Night... Achance of showers andthunderstorms before 2am, thena slight chance of showers.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.
Calm wind becomingnorth around 5 mph.
Chance ofprecipitation is 30%.
Saturday...A slight chance of showers,then a chance of showers andthunderstorms after 2pm.Mostly sunny, with a high near88.
Chance of precipitation is30%.
Saturday Night ...Achance of showers andthunderstorms. Mostly cloudy,with a low around 73.
Chanceof precipitation is 30%.Sunday... Scattered showers,with thunderstorms alsopossible after 8am.
Partlysunny, with a high near 90.Chance of precipitation is50%.
Sunday Night... A chanceof showers.
Mostly cloudy,with a low around 74.
Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Monday... A chance of showersand thunderstorms. Partlysunny, with a high near 88.Chance of precipitation is50%.
Monday Night... A chanceof showers and thunderstorms.Mostly cloudy, with a lowaround 72.
Chance ofprecipitation is 40%.Tuesday... Showers likely andpossibly a thunderstorm.Partly sunny, with a high near87.
Chance of precipitation is60%.
Tuesday Night ...A chanceof showers.
Mostly cloudy,with a low around 69.
Chanceof precipitation is 40%.Wednesday... A chance ofshowers and thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near86.
Chance of precipitation is40%.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS... GIANTEDDY BEARS ARE POPPING
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources