Covid-19 exposure logging on mobile phones

There's a new way to find out if you are near anyone who has tested positive for the virus.

At 10?

"* i'm katie lange.

And i'm george mallet.

We're all doing it when we enter a crowded place.

We look around nervously wondering who ?

"* ?

"* if anyone might be infected with the novel coronavirus.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki joins us live after learning there's an app for that!

George and katie ?

"* it's calld covid?

"*19 exposure logging ?*a feature which has been added to the software of both android and apple phones.

If it's activated it could warn you if someone nearby has tested positive for coronavirus.

"wow, that's unbelieveable."

Linda schuttler marvels at how the latest technology could keep you away from someone with the coronavirus.

"i was talking with my friend here about covid and it is frightening but we feel really safe out here.

We're out in the open, no masks.

You just feel comfortable.

Inside buildings though, i'm not going without a mask."

Schuttler, among others, has concerns about privacy she'd like to see addressed.

"that's what would scare me or frighten me, but if it is safe i would definitely do it, yeah."

Both apple and google say the function does not give out any personal information.

'the computer guy' pat palmer says the features are completely voluntary.

"the end user on the phone has to be the one to turn on or to activate it or to tell it if you've been exposed, or you have covid."

Palmer thinks the software is a great idea for people concerned about catching coronavirus and says this new function is no more intrusive than any of the other apps we use..

"covid goes to church, covid goes to graduation receptions.

Covid is an uninvited guest.

So this is just a tool.

If you want to track it you can track it.

If you don't, the covid?

"*19 exposure logging feature does require a separate app to work.

Neither minnesota nor iowa health officials have an app to support exposure logging.

Only a few states are using the software ?

