Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO

Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Three Queensland women charged for allegedly breaching coronavirus quarantineThree Queensland women will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to the Sunshine State from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.
SBS
India records biggest daily jump of 52,123 Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 10 lakhThe single-day increase of coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, pushing India's Covid-19 caseload to 15,83,792, while the..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19 recovered women police cops report back to duty in Hyderabad
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations
WHO Director-General Declares Covid-19 The “Most Severe” Global Health Emergency Ever FacedThe World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus has said that Covid-19 is “easily the most severe” global health..
WorldNews
Coronavirus 'most severe health emergency' WHO has facedThe WHO says the world has made huge efforts to suppress the virus, but there's still a long road ahead.
BBC News
World Health Organisation: Covid-19 is still accelerating
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
WHO says travel bans cannot be indefinite
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59Published
