Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:09s - Published
Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO

Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO

Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Three Queensland women charged for allegedly breaching coronavirus quarantine

 Three Queensland women will face court for dodging quarantine after returning to the Sunshine State from Melbourne while infected with COVID-19.
SBS

India records biggest daily jump of 52,123 Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 10 lakh

 The single-day increase of coronavirus cases crossed the 50,000-mark for the first time on Thursday, pushing India's Covid-19 caseload to 15,83,792, while the..
IndiaTimes
COVID-19 recovered women police cops report back to duty in Hyderabad [Video]

COVID-19 recovered women police cops report back to duty in Hyderabad

38 women police officers who had contracted COVID-19, resumed duties after recovering in Hyderabad on July 30. Police officers were welcomed by Hyderabad Commissioner. Commissioner of Police of Hyderabad, Anjani Kumar said, "38 woman police officers who had contracted COVID-19, have resumed duties after recovering. We are proud of them. They are our department's important and responsible officers."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:16Published

World Health Organization World Health Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

WHO Director-General Declares Covid-19 The “Most Severe” Global Health Emergency Ever Faced

 The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus has said that Covid-19 is “easily the most severe” global health..
WorldNews

Coronavirus 'most severe health emergency' WHO has faced

 The WHO says the world has made huge efforts to suppress the virus, but there's still a long road ahead.
BBC News
World Health Organisation: Covid-19 is still accelerating [Video]

World Health Organisation: Covid-19 is still accelerating

World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warnedthat despite six months passing since WHO declared Covid-19 a global healthcrisis, the virus is continuing to accelerate around the world.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published
WHO says travel bans cannot be indefinite [Video]

WHO says travel bans cannot be indefinite

Bans on international travel cannot stay in place indefinitely, and countries are going to have to do more to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus within their borders, the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AzeriDaily

Azeri Daily Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO https://t.co/yq80fZcNhs 20 minutes ago

makisstasinos

Serafeim Stasinos Via @euronews: Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO https://t.co/mbZ3Cf2KYg 58 minutes ago

etiennubarri

Matrix007 RT @AkwyZ: Via Euronews: Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting #COVID19, says WHO https://t.co/gnG1MNYdGf https:/… 1 hour ago

AkwyZ

Antonio Vieira Santos Via Euronews: Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting #COVID19, says WHO… https://t.co/Mr4yWQMjjO 1 hour ago

Isabelle_kumar

Isabelle Kumar More and more young people in Europe are testing positive for COVID-19, the World Health Organization (WHO) has tol… https://t.co/TidKt8ZX7g 1 hour ago

FistOfLemieux

El Damo I honestly can’t think why this is happening Via @euronews: Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are co… https://t.co/zIzPaJxajx 2 hours ago

kenpopekpz

Ken Pope Via @euronews: Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO https://t.co/gFZtgGDBVV 2 hours ago

Repinec

Vlado REPINEC Coronavirus: Greater numbers of young Europeans are contracting COVID-19, says WHO https://t.co/qQ1kgTTji0 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Air bridges: Europeans who do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK [Video]

Air bridges: Europeans who do not need to quarantine on arrival in the UK

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic [Video]

UK children's hospital study reports surge in domestic child abuse during pandemic

There has been a surge in domestic child abuse during the coronavirus pandemic, suggests the experience of one specialist UK children's hospital.The study was published in the journal Archives of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
OC Officials Address Gaffe After 30,000 Antibody Tests Were Incorrectly Included In Total Number Of COVID-19 Tests [Video]

OC Officials Address Gaffe After 30,000 Antibody Tests Were Incorrectly Included In Total Number Of COVID-19 Tests

In a Thursday news conference, Orange County officials addressed a gaffe in the county's reporting of coronavirus test numbers which made it appear testing was greater than it actually was.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:21Published