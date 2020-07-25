Global  
 

Diesel price dips by Rs 8.36 per litre: CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 30 announced a drop in diesel prices in the national capital.

He said, "Delhi Cabinet has decided to reduce VAT on diesel from 30% to 16.75%.

This will reduce price of diesel in Delhi from Rs 82 to Rs 73.64 that is by Rs 8.36 per litre." He further said, "Multiple requests were coming in from business men and common man that spike in diesel price has adversely affected the household budgets therefore I believe that this decision will help in giving a push to the economy of Delhi."

