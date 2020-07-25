Diesel price dips by Rs 8.36 per litre: CM Kejriwal

|
Arvind Kejriwal Indian politician
COVID-19: Delhi's recovery rate is 88% today, informs CM Kejriwal
Delhi's COVID-19 recovery rate at 88 per cent; only 9 per cent still infected: Arvind KejriwalKejriwal also said that a sharp decline had been noticed in the COVID related deaths in Delhi and there was also a slump in the number of new positive cases..
Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates 450-bed COVID-19 hospital in Burari
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Court awards 4-yr jail to ex-Samata Party chief Jaya Jaitley, 2 others in defence corruption caseA Delhi court Thursday awarded 4-year jail term to ex-Samata Party President Jaya Jaitley and two others for corruption in a 2000-01 case related to a purported..
Miscreants looted 2-wheeler at gunpoint in Delhi's Shahdara
Exclusive: Security personnel, other staff slated to take part in Independence Day event quarantined till August 15With 18 days to go for the Independence Day function at the Red Fort in Delhi, all those participating in the event have been quarantined till August 15.
