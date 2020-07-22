Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 Surge: Latinx Community Bears Brunt Of COVID-19 In Santa Clara County
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 01:46s - Published
COVID-19 Surge: Latinx Community Bears Brunt Of COVID-19 In Santa Clara County
Latinx Community Bears Brunt Of COVID-19 In Santa Clara County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Salons, Gyms Brace For Second Shutdown After Santa Clara Co. Lands On State's Watchlist [Video]

Salons, Gyms Brace For Second Shutdown After Santa Clara Co. Lands On State's Watchlist

Santa Clara County has landed on the states COVID-19 watchlist. Maria Medina tells us, struggling salon and gym owners may be facing a second shutdown.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:47Published
California Virus Watchlist Metrics Drive County Frustration [Video]

California Virus Watchlist Metrics Drive County Frustration

By state guidelines, San Mateo County might have been forced onto the coronavirus watch list this week, but that didn't happen. It's great news for gym and salon owners on the Peninsula, but cause for..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:13Published
Santa Clara Co. Health Officer: Disorganized Reopening Erased Shelter-In-Place Progress [Video]

Santa Clara Co. Health Officer: Disorganized Reopening Erased Shelter-In-Place Progress

Santa Clara County's top health officer said Tuesday that a disorganized reopening process erased much of the progress made during the initial shelter-in-place. (7/22/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:42Published