Queen Elizabeth’s Only Home Outside the U.K. to Get a Major Facelift
Did you know that Queen Elizabeth has only called one place outside the U.K. home?
It was this villa near Valletta, the capital of Malta.
Guy Faulconbridge VALLETTA, July 30 (Reuters) - It is the only property outside Britain that Queen Elizabeth called home.… https://t.co/Mqf6xLSzH7 28 minutes ago
Rose Ricr It might of worked, except your only dealing with one adult, William.🤷♀️
Go home Politician's Prince!
#KAG2020💪
Q… https://t.co/Nhdzea9R05 20 hours ago
QEF The Queen’s Tea is only 1 week away!
To celebrate the birthday of our late Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Th… https://t.co/bhRnwC9YEI 2 days ago
𝙍𝙤𝙨𝙮 💜 "When did you know? That she loved you?"
"Oh I cannot tell you the hour. Only that one day I was aware of peace in… https://t.co/Y1aV5uPoTS 4 days ago