Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Queen Elizabeth’s Only Home Outside the U.K. to Get a Major Facelift
Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published
Queen Elizabeth’s Only Home Outside the U.K. to Get a Major Facelift

Queen Elizabeth’s Only Home Outside the U.K. to Get a Major Facelift

Did you know that Queen Elizabeth has only called one place outside the U.K. home?

It was this villa near Valletta, the capital of Malta.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GuyReuters

Guy Faulconbridge VALLETTA, July 30 (Reuters) - It is the only property outside Britain that Queen Elizabeth called home.… https://t.co/Mqf6xLSzH7 28 minutes ago

ricr_rose

Rose Ricr It might of worked, except your only dealing with one adult, William.🤷‍♀️ Go home Politician's Prince! #KAG2020💪 Q… https://t.co/Nhdzea9R05 20 hours ago

QEF1

QEF The Queen’s Tea is only 1 week away! To celebrate the birthday of our late Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Th… https://t.co/bhRnwC9YEI 2 days ago

Scienceis_life1

𝙍𝙤𝙨𝙮 💜 "When did you know? That she loved you?" "Oh I cannot tell you the hour. Only that one day I was aware of peace in… https://t.co/Y1aV5uPoTS 4 days ago