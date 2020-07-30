Queen Elizabeth’s Only Home Outside the U.K. to Get a Major Facelift Video Credit: Buzz60 - Duration: 01:06s - Published 7 minutes ago Queen Elizabeth’s Only Home Outside the U.K. to Get a Major Facelift Did you know that Queen Elizabeth has only called one place outside the U.K. home? It was this villa near Valletta, the capital of Malta. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Guy Faulconbridge VALLETTA, July 30 (Reuters) - It is the only property outside Britain that Queen Elizabeth called home.… https://t.co/Mqf6xLSzH7 28 minutes ago Rose Ricr It might of worked, except your only dealing with one adult, William.🤷‍♀️ Go home Politician's Prince! #KAG2020💪 Q… https://t.co/Nhdzea9R05 20 hours ago QEF The Queen’s Tea is only 1 week away! To celebrate the birthday of our late Patron, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, Th… https://t.co/bhRnwC9YEI 2 days ago 𝙍𝙤𝙨𝙮 💜 "When did you know? That she loved you?" "Oh I cannot tell you the hour. Only that one day I was aware of peace in… https://t.co/Y1aV5uPoTS 4 days ago