Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona
Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona

Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona

Wednesday morning (July 29), a Union Pacific train crossing over the Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, derailed, which led the bridge to collapse, consequently leaving several train cars on fire.

Arizona bridge burns, partially collapses after train derailment near Tempe Town Lake

A bridge over a lake in Arizona partially collapsed on Wednesday after a freight train derailed and...
