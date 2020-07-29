Plumes of smoke seen from Tempe Town Lake bridge fire in Arizona
Wednesday morning (July 29), a Union Pacific train crossing over the Tempe Town Lake, Arizona, derailed, which led the bridge to collapse, consequently leaving several train cars on fire.
Thick smoke clouds pour from bridge in Tempe after train derailsThick clouds of smoke pour from a bridge in Tempe, Arizona after a train carrying lumber derailed on July 29.
Fire breaks out as train derails and bridge collapses in Tempe, ArizonaA large fire has broken out after a train derailed on a bridge in Tempe, causing the structure to partially collapse into the lake below.
Black smoke plumes over train fire in Tempe Town Lake, ArizonaA huge fire burst early morning Wednesday (July 29) on a train over a bridge in Tempe Town Lake, Arizona. The fire was pumping thick black smoke covering the sky with smoke plumes for miles.