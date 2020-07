Baker: 400 Packages Of Mystery Seeds Have Been Sent To Massachusetts Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Baker: 400 Packages Of Mystery Seeds Have Been Sent To Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged anyone who gets unsolicited packages of seeds in the mail not to plant them, but report it to the Department of Agriculture. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this