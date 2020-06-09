Global  
 

Scottish schools to receive more cash after full-time return announced
Scottish schools to receive more cash after full-time return announced

Scottish schools to receive more cash after full-time return announced

Nicola Sturgeon has announced extra cash for the recruitment of teachers andto help schools reopen after she confirmed pupils will return to classes full-time next month.

The First Minister revealed the additional funding as the EISteaching union said both teachers and parents will be "understandably nervousabout a return to the classroom".

