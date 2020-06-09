Scottish schools to receive more cash after full-time return announced

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has advised travellers and holidaymakers to be "very cautious about non-essential foreign travel", after both the Scottish and Westminster governments reimposed quarantine restrictions on people returning from Spain. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Hospitality venues could be closed down if “slipping standards” on Covid-19measures lead to new outbreaks of the virus, Nicola Sturgeon has said. TheFirst Minster made the warning as she announced another four positive cases inScotland, bringing the total to 18,558.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has reiterated that there "are no guarantees" airbridge arrangements between certain countries will continue as tourists and travellers have despaired at the reimposition of quarantine rules on those entering the UK from Spain.