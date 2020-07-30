Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: UK extends self-isolation period from seven to 10 days
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Coronavirus: UK extends self-isolation period from seven to 10 days
Coronavirus: UK extends self-isolation period from seven to 10 days
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UK extends coronavirus isolation period to 10 days

UK extends coronavirus isolation period to 10 days The UK has extended the period of coronavirus self-isolation from seven to 10 days, as fears grew...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Daily RecordBBC NewsMENAFN.com


Fears of coronavirus "second wave" lead to new isolation rules

Fears of coronavirus second wave lead to new isolation rules The guidance means anyone showing the main symptoms of Covid-19 while now have to self-isolate for...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

008moonside

farsideofthemoon RT @euronews: The self-isolation extension comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that "we can see, sadly, a second wave of coronavi… 2 minutes ago

euronews

euronews The self-isolation extension comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that "we can see, sadly, a second wave o… https://t.co/pmrU8myJ2g 7 minutes ago

unlewis

This Too Shall Pass / #StayHome #BlackLivesMatter RT @usnews: The U.K. has increased the isolation period for people who have, or potentially have, the coronavirus to 10 days in an effort t… 24 minutes ago

usnews

U.S. News The U.K. has increased the isolation period for people who have, or potentially have, the coronavirus to 10 days in… https://t.co/OCksZ5QHDZ 26 minutes ago

idiot_random

Soliloquy RT @ReutersUK: UK extends COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from 7 https://t.co/y8zgx9e7aU https://t.co/BDrxJEI75Z 1 hour ago

CompastKCompany

Compast K Company The self-isolation extension comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that "we can see, sadly, a second wave o… https://t.co/NS6RP3OqAa 1 hour ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK UK extends COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from 7 https://t.co/y8zgx9e7aU https://t.co/BDrxJEI75Z 2 hours ago

newvisionwire

The New Vision UK extends coronavirus isolation period It is now the correct balance of risk to extend the self-isolation period… https://t.co/atSkqAyIO3 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms extended to 10 days [Video]

Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms extended to 10 days

People who test positive for coronavirus or display symptoms must now self-isolate for 10 days as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned of a “second wavestarting to roll across Europe”. The UK’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published
COVID-19: Isolation period extended [Video]

COVID-19: Isolation period extended

The Government has extended the isolation period for those displaying coronavirus symptoms to 10 days instead of seven in England.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:12Published
Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’ [Video]

Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’

The self-isolation period for those with coronavirus symptoms is to beextended to 10 days, according to reports.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published