Coronavirus: UK extends self-isolation period from seven to 10 days

farsideofthemoon RT @euronews: The self-isolation extension comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that "we can see, sadly, a second wave of coronavi… 2 minutes ago
euronews The self-isolation extension comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that "we can see, sadly, a second wave o… https://t.co/pmrU8myJ2g 7 minutes ago
This Too Shall Pass / #StayHome #BlackLivesMatter RT @usnews: The U.K. has increased the isolation period for people who have, or potentially have, the coronavirus to 10 days in an effort t… 24 minutes ago
U.S. News The U.K. has increased the isolation period for people who have, or potentially have, the coronavirus to 10 days in… https://t.co/OCksZ5QHDZ 26 minutes ago
Soliloquy RT @ReutersUK: UK extends COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from 7 https://t.co/y8zgx9e7aU https://t.co/BDrxJEI75Z 1 hour ago
Compast K Company The self-isolation extension comes as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that "we can see, sadly, a second wave o… https://t.co/NS6RP3OqAa 1 hour ago
Reuters UK UK extends COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from 7 https://t.co/y8zgx9e7aU https://t.co/BDrxJEI75Z 2 hours ago
The New Vision UK extends coronavirus isolation period
It is now the correct balance of risk to extend the self-isolation period… https://t.co/atSkqAyIO3 4 hours ago
Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms extended to 10 daysPeople who test positive for coronavirus or display symptoms must now self-isolate for 10 days as Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned of a “second wavestarting to roll across Europe”. The UK’s..
COVID-19: Isolation period extendedThe Government has extended the isolation period for those displaying coronavirus symptoms to 10 days instead of seven in England.
Self-isolation period for those with Covid-19 symptoms ‘to be extended to 10 days’The self-isolation period for those with coronavirus symptoms is to beextended to 10 days, according to reports.