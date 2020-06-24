John Lewis Speaks on Protests in Posthumous Op-Ed: ‘Emmett Till Was My George Floyd’
Coalition demands curfew charges against Cincinnati protesters be diismissedThe Cincinnati Mass Defense Coalition handed over a motion to the city solicitor’s office Tuesday demanding all curfew charges filed against protesters last month be dismissed.
Mercedes Takes Stand Against Racism and Switches From Silver to Black Paint for 2020 F1 SeasonChampionship-winning Formula One team Mercedes will take a stand against racism and field a black-based livery for the 2020 season.
Families affected by police killings say 2020 protests give them hopeThe protests that have materialized all over the United States are vindicating for the families of Sam DuBose, killed in 2015 by a University of Cincinnati officer, and John Crawford III, shot dead..