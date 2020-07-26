Global  
 

Saudi Arabian-backed consortium ends interest in Newcastle takeover
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:16s - Published
The Saudi Public Investment Fund has walked away from its takeover ofNewcastle.

The PIF had been set to take an 80 per cent stake in the PremierLeague club but has withdrawn its interest.

Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia sovereign wealth fund owned by Saudi Arabia


Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia Country in Southwestern Asia

Newcastle takeover: Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulls out of bid

 A Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has pulled out of a bid to buy Newcastle United.
BBC News

Saudi-backed consortium pulls out of Newcastle bid

 A Saudi Arabian-backed consortium has pulled out of a bid to buy Newcastle United.
BBC News
Muslims begin downsized Hajj pilgrimage amid coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Muslims begin downsized Hajj pilgrimage amid coronavirus pandemic

Up to 10,000 mask-clad Muslims begin the scaled back five-day pilgrimage as Saudi hosts try to prevent virus outbreak.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:10Published
Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn [Video]

Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have noissue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to EddieHearn. Joshua’s career has effectively been put on hold by the coronaviruspandemic since he regained his WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles from AndyRuiz Jr last December in Saudi Arabia.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

Newcastle United F.C. Newcastle United F.C. Association football club

Newcastle takeover delayed by lack of clarity over control of club

 Newcastle United's proposed takeover has been delayed because of a lack of clarity over who would be in charge.
BBC News

Champions Liverpool beat Newcastle to finish on 99 points

 Champions Liverpool finish on their highest Premier League points total as they come from behind to beat Newcastle United 3-1.
BBC News

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign [Video]

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign

Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads Up campaign, Premier Leaguestars Jesse Lingard Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Andy Robertson spoke aboutthe challenges of fame and loneliness, while Liverpool manager Jurgen Kloppsaid he needed help to share the emotional burden of leading the PremierLeague champions during lockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:20Published

Brentford one game from Premier League after beating Swansea to reach play-off final

 Brentford beat Swansea in the final ever game at Griffin Park to reach the Championship play-off final.
BBC News
Exeter Chiefs keep logo, but retire mascot 'Big Chief' [Video]

Exeter Chiefs keep logo, but retire mascot 'Big Chief'

Exeter Chiefs' mascot 'Big Chief' is no more but the English Premiership leaders will keep its name and logo.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:39Published

Premier League predictions 2019-20: How accurate were the BBC Sport pundits?

 Twenty-four BBC pundits predicted who would win the 2019-20 Premier League title and finish in the top four - how did they get on?
BBC News

Newcastle takeover OFF: Saudi-backed consortium withdraw £300m bid to buy Magpies from Mike Ashley

The Saudi Arabia-backed takeover of Newcastle has been called OFF. Amanda Staveley’s company PCP...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Daily Star•BBC Sport


Amanda Staveley insists ‘we will not give up’ on Newcastle takeover despite Saudi investors pulling plug on £300m deal

Amanda Staveley has given Newcastle United fans a sliver of hope that the club’s £300million...
talkSPORT - Published

Newcastle takeover: ‘All is not lost’ as American Henry Mauriss ‘interested’ in buying club as Saudi group back out of £300m deal

Newcastle are stuck with Mike Ashley for the time being after the Saudi Arabia backed takeover...
talkSPORT - Published


Related videos from verified sources

'Ashley could sell Newcastle to Mauriss' [Video]

'Ashley could sell Newcastle to Mauriss'

Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie says Newcastle owner Mike Ashley could now sell the club to American businessman Henry Mauriss after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulled out of its proposed..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:51Published
Newcastle fan 'heartbroken' by failed takeover [Video]

Newcastle fan 'heartbroken' by failed takeover

Newcastle fan Matt Renton of The Magpie Channel admits he is 'heartbroken' after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulled out of its proposed takeover of Newcastle.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:11Published
Howey 'devastated' after Newcastle takeover ended [Video]

Howey 'devastated' after Newcastle takeover ended

Former Newcastle defender Steve Howey says he is 'absolutely devastated' after the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium pulled out of its proposed takeover of Newcastle.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 04:51Published