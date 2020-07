A tweet Thursday by President Trump is getting a lot of attention.



Related videos from verified sources Who Has the Power to Delay the Presidential Election?



Changing the date of the presidential election would require an act of Congress. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:50 Published 1 hour ago Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19



Herman Cain Dies From COVID-19 News of the former presidential candidate's death was revealed via his verified Twitter account on Thursday. Via Herman Cain's Twitter Account The co-chair of Black.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 00:57 Published 2 hours ago Trump floats idea of presidential election delay in tweet



The US president tweeted claims that mail-in voting would create widespread fraud and suggested that the election should be delayedView on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:23 Published 2 hours ago