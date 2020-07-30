Trump floats idea of presidential election delay in tweet



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses



From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:26 Published on January 1, 1970 Trump floats delaying election over mail-in voting, legal experts say that power rests with Congress The president has few if any legal options with respect to elections, which are run by the different states.



USATODAY.com 2 hours ago