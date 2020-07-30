Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump floats idea of presidential election delay in tweet
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Trump floats idea of presidential election delay in tweet

Trump floats idea of presidential election delay in tweet

The US president tweeted claims that mail-in voting would create widespread fraud and suggested that the election should be delayedView on euronews

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses [Video]

Covid update: Unlock 3 rules; Trump’s vaccine remark; UK books 60 million doses

From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

Trump floats delaying election over mail-in voting, legal experts say that power rests with Congress

 The president has few if any legal options with respect to elections, which are run by the different states.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Trump floats idea of delaying November US presidential election

The US President is for the first time floating a "delay" to November’s presidential election, as...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published

Trump floats idea of delaying Nov. 3 vote, but Congress controls election date

President Donald Trump for the first time floated a "delay" to November's presidential election, as...
CBC.ca - Published

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History”

Kanye West’s Bid For President Might Stall After Donald Trump Demands Election Delay: “2020 Will Be The Most Inaccurate + Fraudulent Election In History” Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West might have to wait a bit longer before seeing if the United States...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this

EnglishJulinDog

Just a Shiba Inu Dog RT @bpolitics: “Only Congress can change the date of our elections, and under no circumstances will we consider doing so to accommodate the… 50 seconds ago

livelifezenful

KIM GILL 🇨🇦 RT @bpolitics: Biden predicted in April that Trump might seek to delay the election, a suggestion that the Trump campaign at the time calle… 4 minutes ago

pavendanoc

Patricio Avendaño Trump Floats Delaying the Election, But Lacks the Authority ["https://t.co/wWH5UvpPKp"] 5 minutes ago

BloombergCA

Bloomberg Canada Trump raises the notion of delaying the next U.S. election scheduled for November, suggesting without offering evid… https://t.co/7ZffcYnyXy 5 minutes ago

bpolitics

Bloomberg Politics “Only Congress can change the date of our elections, and under no circumstances will we consider doing so to accomm… https://t.co/vqHqpdtsJx 7 minutes ago

kohlawin2

christopherwei RT @bpolitics: Trump floats delaying the November 3 presidential election, something he cannot do without the consent of lawmakers who have… 9 minutes ago

verticalrepeat

But is it art? RT @IdeaGov: No reason whatsoever. Most unpatriotic and anti American stupid idea. Kremlin puppet. Trump Floats Idea of Delaying U.S. P… 10 minutes ago

roy402

Roy Stephens ❗BREAKING from the Washington Post: Trump floats the idea of delaying the November election Roy, Donald Trump has… https://t.co/hAr88yEuih 11 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Gandhi moves out of Lodhi estate bungalow before Centre's deadline | Oneindia News [Video]

Priyanka Gandhi moves out of Lodhi estate bungalow before Centre's deadline | Oneindia News

Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday vacated her official bungalow at Delhi's posh Lodhi Estate area before the deadline specified in the July 1 eviction order. The central..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:32Published
Baker: 'Critically Important' That November Election Happen As Scheduled [Video]

Baker: 'Critically Important' That November Election Happen As Scheduled

The governor answered a question on the November election hours after the president suggested that it should be delayed.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:32Published
Trump Derides Mail-in Voting Again, But This Time Suggests Delaying the 2020 Election [Video]

Trump Derides Mail-in Voting Again, But This Time Suggests Delaying the 2020 Election

President Trump once again attacks mail-in voting, but this time floats the idea of delaying the 2020 presidential election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:02Published