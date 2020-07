Amazon To Launch Car & Bike Insurance In India

Amazon is launching car and bike insurance in India.

The insurance can be purchased through Amazon Pay.

Customers will be able to purchase policies in as little as 2 minutes, without having to complete any traditional paperwork.

Business Insider says Amazon offers paperwork-free claims, 1-hour pickup, three-day servicing, and one-year repair warranty in select cities.

Amazon will expand on its partnership with insurtech Acko, which is the parent company of Acko General Insurance.