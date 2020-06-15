Union Representing Journalists At Pittsburgh Post-Gazette To Take Strike Vote
The union representing journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is taking a strike vote; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.
Andrew Conte RT @michaelafuoco: Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Take Strike Vote – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/h7aUao1pBJ 5 days ago
Michael A. Fuoco Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Take Strike Vote – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/h7aUao1pBJ 6 days ago
LivingPGH Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Ta.. https://t.co/GWEvppfVma 6 days ago
Verdant Square Network PA Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Take Strike Vote https://t.co/GeNqgkoA19 6 days ago
Working Trucker / US Army MP Vet RT @KDKA: STRIKE LOOMS AT THE POST-GAZETTE: The union representing journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is taking a strike vote. http… 6 days ago
KDKA STRIKE LOOMS AT THE POST-GAZETTE: The union representing journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is taking a str… https://t.co/YF5JeFNEze 6 days ago
BURGHline.com Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Ta.. https://t.co/WpLT5AdBcT https://t.co/KO66vtCYcj 6 days ago
Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Take Strike VoteThe union representing journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is taking a strike vote; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.
Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against Post-GazetteAlexis Johnson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after being removed from coverage of the George Floyd protests.
Photojournalist Michael Santiago Leaving Pittsburgh Post-GazetteSantiago announced he accepted a company buyout. This comes after having been pulled from protest coverage by the newspaper.