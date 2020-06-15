Global  
 

Union Representing Journalists At Pittsburgh Post-Gazette To Take Strike Vote
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 03:24s - Published
The union representing journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is taking a strike vote; KDKA's Paul Martino reports.

AndrewConte

Andrew Conte RT @michaelafuoco: Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Take Strike Vote – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/h7aUao1pBJ 5 days ago

michaelafuoco

Michael A. Fuoco Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Take Strike Vote – CBS Pittsburgh https://t.co/h7aUao1pBJ 6 days ago

Living_PGH

LivingPGH Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Ta.. https://t.co/GWEvppfVma 6 days ago

VSNPenn

Verdant Square Network PA Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Take Strike Vote https://t.co/GeNqgkoA19 6 days ago

workingtrucker

Working Trucker / US Army MP Vet RT @KDKA: STRIKE LOOMS AT THE POST-GAZETTE: The union representing journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is taking a strike vote. http… 6 days ago

KDKA

KDKA STRIKE LOOMS AT THE POST-GAZETTE: The union representing journalists at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette is taking a str… https://t.co/YF5JeFNEze 6 days ago

burghline

BURGHline.com Union Representing Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Journalists To Ta.. https://t.co/WpLT5AdBcT https://t.co/KO66vtCYcj 6 days ago


Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against Post-Gazette [Video]

Civil Rights Lawsuit Filed Against Post-Gazette

Alexis Johnson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after being removed from coverage of the George Floyd protests.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:51Published
Photojournalist Michael Santiago Leaving Pittsburgh Post-Gazette [Video]

Photojournalist Michael Santiago Leaving Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Santiago announced he accepted a company buyout. This comes after having been pulled from protest coverage by the newspaper.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:31Published