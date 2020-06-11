Global  
 

Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North

Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that from midnight tonight, people in Greater Manchester, parts of West Yorkshire and East Lancashire who live in different households will be banned from meeting indoors.

Report by Browna.

Matt Hancock Matt Hancock British Conservative politician

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

West Yorkshire West Yorkshire County of England

Lancashire Lancashire County of England

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

