Hancock announces new lockdown measures in the North

All NHS consultations should be carried out by phone or video unless there isa good reason not to, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said. In a speech tothe Royal College of Physicians (RCP), Mr Hancock said there have beendramatic changes to how the NHS works as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic andsome things must not be allowed to go backwards.
Artists from West Yorkshire-based Sand In Your Eye create a massive sand drawing on the beach at Whitby, North Yorkshire, to highlight the importance of social distancing. Interview with artist Jamie Wardley.
A young carer whose incredible bravery has attracted celebrity support has told how she did not believe the surgeons who said they had amputated her left leg – as she could still feel herself wiggling phantom toes.Type one diabetic Molly Sowden, 22, of Batley, West Yorkshire, first experienced a shooting pain in her leg in October last year – the result of blood clots, which she was admitted to hospital to have removed in May.But just 36 hours later, after doctors told her parents it was ‘life or limb,’ she woke to find her leg had been amputated below the knee – only for her to then develop sepsis, a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s reaction to an infection, resulting in even more extreme surgery.
England and Lancashire's Jimmy Anderson says cricket in England needs to do better at improving diversity in the game. Anderson was speaking following the UK-wide Black Lives Matter protests which are calling for more racial equality in the country.
K-Dogg, an NHS worker in Bristol, has spoken out after hit-and-run left him scarred for life and frightened for his safety last week. Police say the incident was 'racially motivated' and are still looking for those responsible. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website and Facebook page said on Thursday. Freddie Joyner has more.
A new dystopian artwork has been unveiled on the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square. The End, by British artist Heather Phillipson, depicts a giant blob of cream with a cherry, adorned with a fly and drone device. The artwork is also fitted with a camera which is live-streamed online.
Report by Etemadil.
We've found some rare archive footage of Prince Charles flying a pre-war Tiger Moth biplane at RAF Benson in Oxfordshire. Report by Shoulderg.