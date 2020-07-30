Global  
 

Late Brother Of Dallas Officer, 'Superfan' Becomes Part Of NASA Launch To Mars
On Thursday, Dallas officer and Cowboys "superfan" Jaime Castro watched as his late brother, Ezra, who was a "superfan" for the Bills, became part of NASA's launch to Mars.

