CVS video conference
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
CVS launches minute clinic video clinics so you can get medical consulting without leaving your home.

C-v-s has launched minuteclinic video visits in georgia.

They'll be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year around, right from the comfort of your home.

Officials say the video visits will only cost 59 dollars.

Anyone without health insurance, or those covered by an aetna insurance plan can use them.

Patients can be evaluated for many conditions, including covid- 19.

It's been a huge gift to be able to have that.

It really opens up a lot of avenues for people who may not be able to come in or were nervous about coming otherwise.

It just allows them to be able to get the health care that they need.

For more information on how to schedule an appointment, go to our website, wdef




