Watch: Health Ministry gives updates on Covid cases, vaccines & herd immunity

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Cabinet ministry of Government of India
Karnataka Lockdown: State govt issues 'Unlock 3' guidelines, here is what's not permitted outside containment zonesSchools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from..
DNA
COVID-19 vaccine: Health Ministry engaging with all stakeholders
COVID-19 recoveries cross 10 lakh-mark in India: Health MinistryHowever, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 15,83,792, out of which there are 5,28,242 active cases
With spike of 47,704 cases, India's Covid-19 tally reaches 14,83,157India on Wednesday reported 47,704 more Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union..
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 16 lakh mark
Over 55k Covid-19 cases in a day for 1st time take India's tally to over 16 lakh; death toll 35,747With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's Covid-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark,..
Brazil’s first lady, science minister test positive for COVID-19Brasilia, July 31 : Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro, and Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Marcos Pontes are the latest..
Alphabet’s revenue fell for first time ever as Covid hit adsAlphabet Inc.’s revenue growth machine ground to a halt for the first time in the company’s two-decade history, stopped by the coronavirus pandemic and..
