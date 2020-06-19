Stunning Space Butterfly Captured in Never-Before-Seen Detail
It’s a bird, it’s a plane… no it’s a space butterfly!
The European Southern Observatory just captured nebula NGC 2899 that’s channeling its inner butterfly.
Edgar Alvarado13 e.v.🌞 RT @stuartgary: Stunning space butterfly captured by telescope - astrofeed: via Astronomy News - Space News, Exploration News, Earth Scienc… 10 minutes ago
Liberty News Stunning space butterfly captured by telescope https://t.co/QnvtoZQoIi 14 minutes ago
Liberty News Stunning space butterfly captured by telescope https://t.co/QnvtoZQoIi Latest News, Science & Tech 16 minutes ago
NP AGARWAL世界一フォローを目指しますAiming best in world. RT @physorg_com: Stunning space butterfly captured by #telescope https://t.co/OArdbyP8HT 1 hour ago
SpaceTime Stunning space butterfly captured by telescope - astrofeed: via Astronomy News - Space News, Exploration News, Eart… https://t.co/YM6RwA31rO 1 hour ago
GuruNuclear Stunning space butterfly captured by telescope https://t.co/lQz4igcyUA https://t.co/WSEb3JzqXz 2 hours ago
Verity Weekly Stunning space butterfly captured by telescope
Skip to content
Only about 10-20% of planetary nebulae display thi… https://t.co/qf5KuuOtlv 2 hours ago
Safari Woman RT @LibertyNews1776: Stunning space butterfly captured by telescope https://t.co/9czBnGO9gh 2 hours ago
Hubble Snaps Stunning Fireworks from Two Stars 'Gone Haywire’NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the Butterfly Nebula and "Jewel Bug" nebula, allowing scientists to see changes over the past couple decades.