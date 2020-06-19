Global  
 

Stunning Space Butterfly Captured in Never-Before-Seen Detail
It’s a bird, it’s a plane… no it’s a space butterfly!

The European Southern Observatory just captured nebula NGC 2899 that’s channeling its inner butterfly.

Hubble Snaps Stunning Fireworks from Two Stars 'Gone Haywire’ [Video]

Hubble Snaps Stunning Fireworks from Two Stars 'Gone Haywire’

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured images of the Butterfly Nebula and "Jewel Bug" nebula, allowing scientists to see changes over the past couple decades.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:02Published