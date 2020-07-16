A woman narrowly escaped from a collapsing fort wall while also saving an old lady who happened to pass by in southern China.

Two women narrowly escape after fort wall collapses in southern China

Due to the continuous heavy rainfall, a fort wall collapsed onto the sidewalk in Tongnan District, Chongqing.

Ms Tang, who was about to ride down, abandoned her motorbike and ran.

An old lady happened to pass by and Ms Tang pulled the old lady back and both escaped the disaster.

No injury or casualty was caused by the collapse of the fort wall.

The video was filmed on July 16 and provided by local media.