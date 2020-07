The difficulty of getting kids to wear masks Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published 4 minutes ago The difficulty of getting kids to wear masks Wearing a mask is a necessity these days, but when it comes to our kids, the real challenge is getting them to leave it on. The good news is that if your child is under the age of 2, the CDC doesn't recommend a mask. For children older than 2, experts say it's important to explain to kids why we wear masks. 0

THE GOOD NEWS IS - IF YOUR CHILD IS UNDER AGE TWO - THE CDC DOESN'T RECOMMEND A MASK. FOR KIDS OLDER THAN TWO - EXPERTS SAY IT'S IMPORTANT TO EXPLAIN TO KIDS WHY WE WEAR MASKS - TO HELP KEEP OURSELVES AND OTHERS HEALTHY. THE BEST WAY TO ENCOURAGE KIDS - IS TO LEAD BY EXAMPLE. IF THEY SEE MOMMY AND DADDY WEARING MASKS I THINK IT HELPS TO NORMALIZE IT... KIDS CAN SEE THAT YOU'RE SMILING THROUGH YOUR EYES, AND THERE ARE OTHER GESTURES THAT CAN MAKE A CHILD FEEL MORE COMFORTABLE. ANOTHER HELPFUL WAY TO SHOW YOUR KIDS HOW TO WEAR A MASK - IS BY PUTTING ONE ON THEIR FAVORITE STUFFED ANIMAL. BE SURE IT FITS PROPERLY - COVERING THE NOSE AND ALL THE WAY UNDER THE CHIN.





