Actor Amit Sadh: 'I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life'
As Amit Sadh appears in Breathe, Avrodh, Shakuntala Devi and Yaara, the actor is unequivocal that the credit for the films and web series should be shared by the entire team and not just the ‘lead actor’.
The actor opens about his inspiring journey and how he refused to bow down to adversity.
“I went to La Martiniere school and I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life,” the actor says.
Amit also credits his life’s journey for the perspective it has given on the current insider-outsider debate.
He also pays tribute to his friend and Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing his memories.
With Vidya Balan in the titular role, Shakuntala Devi is a biographical comedy drama based on the life of world famous mathematician, also known as Human Computer. Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film also stars Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role with Jisshu Sen Gupta and Amit Sadh in supporting parts. The film is high on emotions and comes across as a mother-daughter tale in most parts. With the message that, 'Why be normal when you can be amazing?', the film shows Shakuntala's balancing act between maths and motherhood. Does she finally win over her relations sacrificing her love for maths or does she give up everything for her personal ambitions — it all unfolds with a pinch of humour. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.
Starring Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, the film is based on the true story of India’s Maths Genius. Often called a Mental Calculator, Shakuntala was also known as ‘Human Computer’ and her exceptional Maths skills also earned her a place in The Guinness Book of World Records. Sanya Malhotra plays her daughter in the film, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta also play important roles. Besides showcasing Shakuntala Devi’s journey, her success and her achievements, the film explores her personal conflicts with her family and portrays the Maths genius as a imperfect human being. The film is one of its kind in exploring the Mother-Daughter bond in Hindi Cinema. Here’s our full review of the film.
