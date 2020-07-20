Global  
 

Actor Amit Sadh: 'I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life'
As Amit Sadh appears in Breathe, Avrodh, Shakuntala Devi and Yaara, the actor is unequivocal that the credit for the films and web series should be shared by the entire team and not just the ‘lead actor’.

The actor opens about his inspiring journey and how he refused to bow down to adversity.

“I went to La Martiniere school and I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life,” the actor says.

Amit also credits his life’s journey for the perspective it has given on the current insider-outsider debate.

He also pays tribute to his friend and Kai Po Che co-star Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing his memories.

