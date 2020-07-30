Global  
 

Colin Cowherd on Zion, Pelicans' loss to Utah: 'You had the game and gave it away'
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 04:04s - Published
Colin Cowherd on Zion, Pelicans' loss to Utah: 'You had the game and gave it away'

Colin Cowherd on Zion, Pelicans' loss to Utah: 'You had the game and gave it away'

Colin Cowherd discusses the Pelicans refusing to play Zion Williamson for most of the fourth quarter of what turned into a 106-104 loss to the Utah Jazz.

