Ric Bucher: Anthony Davis is talented but not a superstar that can carry a team
Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the game between the Lakers and the Clippers last night.

While Anthony Davis has talent, Bucher claims he is not a superstar that can carry a team.

