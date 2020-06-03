Ric Bucher: Anthony Davis is talented but not a superstar that can carry a team
Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the game between the Lakers and the Clippers last night.
While Anthony Davis has talent, Bucher claims he is not a superstar that can carry a team.
Ric Bucher: The Clippers should be the NBA favorite, not LeBron and the LakersVegas odds has the Los Angeles Lakers as the favorite to win this year's NBA Finals. However, Ric Bucher believes that the Lakers are too reliant on LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Hear why Bucher..