Bryan Cranston Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

Bryan Cranston Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19 In an Instagram post, the 'Breaking Bad' star revealed he had "very mild symptoms" when he had coronavirus.

According to the Emmy winner, he became infected despite following health protocols.

Cranston has recovered and is donating his plasma — and antibodies — at the UCLA Blood and Plasma Donation Center.

Bryan Cranston, via Instagram The actor also showed fans in an Instagram video what it is like to donate plasma.

He even joked that his plasma for combating the coronavirus is "liquid gold." Data from Johns Hopkins University says over 150,000 have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.

There are more than 4.4 million reported cases in the country.