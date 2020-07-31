Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bryan Cranston Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Bryan Cranston Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

Bryan Cranston Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19

Bryan Cranston Donates Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19 In an Instagram post, the 'Breaking Bad' star revealed he had "very mild symptoms" when he had coronavirus.

According to the Emmy winner, he became infected despite following health protocols.

Cranston has recovered and is donating his plasma — and antibodies — at the UCLA Blood and Plasma Donation Center.

Bryan Cranston, via Instagram The actor also showed fans in an Instagram video what it is like to donate plasma.

He even joked that his plasma for combating the coronavirus is "liquid gold." Data from Johns Hopkins University says over 150,000 have died in the U.S. from COVID-19.

There are more than 4.4 million reported cases in the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

ShowBiz Minute: Cranston, DeGeneres, MTV

Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma; DeGeneres apologizes to show's staff amid...
USATODAY.com - Published

Bryan Cranston reveals recovery from COVID-19, donates plasma

Emmy-winning actor Bryan Cranston has revealed his recovery from mild symptoms of Covid-19, and said...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com



Tweets about this

AustinLouis5

Austin Louis RT @10TV: Actor Bryan Cranston said he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies htt… 3 minutes ago

EricBuemi

Buemi Eric #BryanCranston Donates ‘Liquid Gold’ Plasma After Recovering From COVID-19 https://t.co/l65QN2XfHL 7 minutes ago

yago813

Francisco RT @ABC7: Actor Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma at UCLA center https://t.co/Jq9OfLGVxQ 14 minutes ago

LocalMemphis

Local 24 News Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma https://t.co/sIvO25vYDK 14 minutes ago

PamAdam93582596

Pam Adams RT @CBSSunday: Bryan Cranston donates his plasma and reveals he had COVID-19 https://t.co/Dd2CxSoDm8 https://t.co/JYfKbd4ySb 22 minutes ago

mrspeterpan12

Blue Female Veteran RT @Variety: Bryan Cranston Recovers From Covid-19, Donates Plasma: ‘I Was One of the Lucky Ones’ https://t.co/W7TMI3rCNM 25 minutes ago

roberttorres117

robot magnet RT @ABC7NY: Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma at UCLA center https://t.co/apYXMT623H https://t.co/IHZHZOKQqN 25 minutes ago

Sansanut

Sandra RT @6News: The actor best known for playing Walter White on "Breaking Bad" has recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because i… 29 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Bryan Cranston goes public with 'very mild' coronavirus battle [Video]

Bryan Cranston goes public with 'very mild' coronavirus battle

Actor Bryan Cranston has been donating plasma to aid in the fight against the coronavirus after revealing he tested positive for COVID-19 early on in the pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published