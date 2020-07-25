Teacher of the Week- Jessica Platt

C1 3 teacher of the week is jessica platt from mapleton elementary in mount sterling.

Cody adams shares her story.

Kindergarten is a pivotal year in schooling.

Jessica platt: it lays the foundation and if they get that strong foundation then they're going to love school.

Jessica platt always wanted to be a teacher.

That's why she's been doing it for 14 years... she just didnt know it would be kindergarten.

Jessica platt: i never even entertained the thought of teaching kindergarten.

That was the position that became available.

And mrs. claypool that was my very first principal and she said you'll be great.

All 14 of those years have been at mapelton elementary.

She says she still remembers her very first class of kindergartners.

In fact that class graduated this year.

Jessica platt: made me feel a little old haha but i've loved being able to see them grow and they come back and say im playing baseball will you come to my game or i play violin will you come to my recital and i think it's just incredible.

Ms. platt says she loves kindergarten because the kids are so loving.

Jessica platt: to know a kindergartner is to just fall in love with them they have such enthusiasm and such a zest and curiousity about life.

Ms. platt's love and dedication is what makes her our abc 36 teacher of the week.

In studio cody adams abc 36 news.