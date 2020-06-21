Global  
 

Macon man faces murder charge after Little Caesars shooting
Bibb County Sheriff’s investigators obtained an arrest warrant for a man in connection with the murder of Kenneth Bernard Campbell.

The victims identity has not been released at this time as the investigation continues.

Bibb county deputies make an arrest.... following a deadly shooting that happened wednesday... in a little carsars parking lot in macon.

Deputies say 20-year-old jaqualin fyer turned himself in this morning.

He's charged with the murder of 29-kenneth campbell.

The shooting happened just before 6:00pm... after a fight in the 14-hundred block of pio nono avenue.

Campbell drove away from the scene and came back.

Deputies believe fyer shot campbell while he was driving on montpelier avenue.

Campbell lost control of his car... and




