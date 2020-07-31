Global  
 

Appeals Court Overturns Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 03:19s - Published
Appeals Court Overturns Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
0
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

A federal appeals court on Friday overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013...
Baker Tweets Response To Decision To Overturn Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence [Video]

Baker Tweets Response To Decision To Overturn Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence

Baker said he hoped the case was prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:15Published
Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors React To Court's Decision to Overturn Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence [Video]

Boston Marathon Bombing Survivors React To Court's Decision to Overturn Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's Death Sentence

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 04:31Published
Some marathon bombing survivors prefer Tsarnaev spend life in prison [Video]

Some marathon bombing survivors prefer Tsarnaev spend life in prison

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether Dzhokhar Tsarnaev should be executed for the Boston Marathon bombing.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:15Published