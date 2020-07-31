Appeals Court Overturns Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence

M Susan 🇺🇸 RT @MichaelJFell: Fed Appeals Court Overturns Death Sentence for Boston Marathon Bomber https://t.co/TLfbO0aJAe 13 seconds ago

Jesse. Trump2020. 🇱🇷Text Trump to 88022 RT @seanhannity: BREAKING NOW: US Appeals Court Overturns Death Sentence of Boston Marathon Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev https://t.co/hD75Po9j6Z 16 seconds ago

Allison Dohrman RT @catturd2: Can you believe this utter bullshit? The U.S. justice system is a***joke. US Appeals Court Overturns Boston Marathon B… 17 seconds ago

Sandra RT @JonathanTurley: The First Circuit just overturned the death penalty sentence of one of the Boston bombers on the basis of juror bias. T… 53 seconds ago

NOQ Report RT @twitslvtblocker: WHAT THE FUCK!!! I have never had any faith in our justice system to begin with!! But this is fucking ridiculous!! RT… 1 minute ago

JustMePammy RT @WYMT: A federal appeals court Friday threw out Dzhokhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, saying the judge… 1 minute ago

CGTN Sports A U.S. appeals court overturned the death sentence for #BostonMarathonBomber Dzhokhar #Tsarnaev on Friday and order… https://t.co/SkF0KnFIe7 3 minutes ago