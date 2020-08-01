For one junior soccer player from central catholic... the decision has already been made.... jd what can you tell us about the knight's standout midfielder?

54 goals, 33 assists, and 32- hundred minutes..

Those are good career statistics for any high school player... but for cc's karsyn cherry... that only took 2 years..

She's the school recordholder for goals in a single season karsyn is taking her talents to the next level..

Cherry announced her commitment to the university of louisville, who finished 13-5-2 overall last season... she also had offers from purdue and i-u.... cherry says all that sm just staying focused on her game..

Karsyn: i try not to really think about any of the records or what to beat or what not to beat..honestly just kinda play the game and it comes as is.

After the trip down there i was like 'ok this is it, this is the place.'

I'm really going to work on myself, work on the little things..the extra touches, cleaning those things up...and hopefully get to that state championship to bring that home.

