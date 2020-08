Effective August 1st, Wisconsinites will have to wear a mask when indoors out in public

Effective August 1st, Wisconsinites will have to wear a mask when indoors out in public

TOMORROW....WISCONSINITES WILL HAVETO WEAR A MASKWHEN INDOORS OUTIN PUBLIC.THIS, AFTER A NEWORDER FROMGOVERNOR TONYEVERS...IN SOME COUNTIES,LAW ENFORCEMENTAGENCIES HAVE SAIDTHEY WON'T BEDIRECTLY ENFORCINGTHE MANDATE...NBC 26'S JULIANAFALK REPORTS.A DAY AFTER THESTATEWIDE MASKMANDATE WASANNOUNCED...ANDONE DAY BEFORE ITTOOK EFFECT...MULTIPLE SHERIFF'SOFFICE ACROSSNORTHEASTWISCONSIN SHAREDHOW THEY'LL BEHANDLING THEORDER...AND FORMANY OF THEM... THATMEANS... NOTACTIVELY ENFORCINGIT."WE WOULD ASK THATFOLKS DON'T CALL USABOUT PEOPLE NOTWEARING MASKS.THERE ARE SO MANYEXEMPTIONS TO THISMANDATE THAT IT'SIMPOSSIBLE TOENFORCE."SHAWANO COUNTYSHERIFF ADAMBIEBER SAYS THEY'LLACCEPT CALLS,DOCUMENTCOMPLAINTS, BUTEXPECTS THAT'SABOUT A FAR AS ITWILL GO."WE DON'T WANT TOSTEP ON ANYBODY'SRIGHTS OR MEDICALHISTORY.

WE DON'TWANT TO PUTOURSELVES INLIABILITY POSITIONSWHERE WE'RE THENRESPONSIBLE ORVIOLATING PEOPLE'SRIGHTS."NOW IF A BUSINESSREPORTS SOMEONEREFUSING TO COMPLYWITH THE ORDER ANDREFUSING TO LEAVETHE BUSINESS...BIEBER SAYS THEYWOULD RESPOND."WE EXPECT PEOPLETO HAVE PERSONALRESPONSIBILTY.

IDON'T THINK ANYONEWANTS TO GET SICKBUT THERE ARELEGITIMATE REASONSWHY PEOPLE DON'TWEAR A MASK ANDTHAT'S WHY A LOT OFUS IN LAWENFORCEMENT HAVE APROBLEM ENFORCINGTHIS."IN A STATEMENT,BROWN COUNTYSHERIFF'S OFFICEEXPLAINED A SIMILARAPPROACH...SAYINGTHE OFFICE WILL NOTBE RESPONDING TOCOMPLAINTS OFINDIVIDUALSVIOLATING THEORDER OR TAKINGANY DIRECT LAWENFORCEMENTACTION AS IT RELATESTO THEORDER..HOWEVERLIKE SHAWANOCOUNTY...THEY WILLCONTINUE TORESPOND IF ABUSINESS ASKED APERSON TO LEAVEFOR NOT WEARING AMASK....AND THEYREFUSE...A SITUATIONTHEY EXPECT TO BERARE BUT STILLPOSSIBLE.JULIANA FALK NBC 26.OTHER SHERIFF'SOFFICES THAT SAYTHEY WON'T BEINVESTIGATINGCOMPLAINTSREGARDING THEORDER INCLUDEMANITOWOC,CALUMET,OUTAGAMIE, ANDFOND DU LACCOUNTIES.AND IF YOURWEE