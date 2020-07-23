Global  
 

Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 01 attended a special event on the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak.

He addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat', organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in the national capital.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Bal Gangadhar Tilak Indian independence activist

6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah [Video]

6,000 acres area to be covered under Tree Sapling Plantation Campaign 2020: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah launched tree plantation campaign in 38 districts of 10 states. "6,000 acres area will be covered under the tree sapling plantation campaign 2020. Five lakh saplings will be distributed under this,"The campaign was organized under Minister of Coal and Mines. It was started on the birth anniversary of two freedom fighters of India - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Amit Shah urges youth to read Tilak to 'solve many problems in life'

 "Today is the day 100 years ago that we lost a great soul. I, on behalf of the entire country pay tribute to his soul. I would also appeal to the youth of the..
IndiaTimes
Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery [Video]

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery

A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours and brushes. Kamblekar told ANI, "Sutikaari art can be used for portrait and abstract art. I have made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and film stars including my favourite film star Amitabh Bachchan." "When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised, I prayed for his good health and decided to make a portrait of him. I will present him my art after he gets discharged from hospital. I pray that he gets well soon," he further added. Kamblekar has been working on this art form for the past seven years. Big B was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:06Published

