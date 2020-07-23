Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Hyderabad Sutikaari artist makes Big B's portrait, wishes him speedy recovery



A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours and brushes. Kamblekar told ANI, "Sutikaari art can be used for portrait and abstract art. I have made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and film stars including my favourite film star Amitabh Bachchan." "When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised, I prayed for his good health and decided to make a portrait of him. I will present him my art after he gets discharged from hospital. I pray that he gets well soon," he further added. Kamblekar has been working on this art form for the past seven years. Big B was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.

