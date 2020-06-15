Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged the youth to read about the life of the freedom fighter. "Today is the 100th death anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak. I, on behalf of the entire country, pay tribute to the great soul. I would also like to appeal to the youth to read about his life. If you want to know about India and its history, read about Tilak," Shah said. He added, "It has been hundred years since he has been martyred but even today, but even today, his personality, work, and thought is just as relevant today as it was back then. It shows that he was a visionary leader. Reading about Tilak will help solve many problems of life." Earlier, Shah also tweeted hailing Tilak's contribution to the freedom movement. Shah was speaking at 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar Bharat' webinar which was organised by Indian Council for Cultural Relations.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.
Ayodhya DIG, Deepak Kumar on August 02 said that on foundation stone-laying ceremony of Ram Temple, not more than 5 people allowed to gather. "A protocol would be followed for the security of PM Modi during his visit to Ayodhya. COVID-19 protocol has also been followed. COVID warriors will also be deployed. More than 5 people will not be allowed to gather. Shops would be open in the city," said DIG.
Career politician and Member of Parliament, Amar Singh, passed away on August 1, 2020. He had been hospitalised in Singapore. Singh was an active commentator of domestic issues till the very end, even tweeting tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Eid-al-Adha wishes. He had been battling health issues for a long time. On March 22, he had tweeted a video from his hospital bed, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Around 3 weeks earlier, he had debunked rumours of his death with a message titled 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. A month earlier, he had posted a rapprochement message for actor Amitabh Bachchan. The two had been close friends till a falling out around a decade ago. In the political world, Singh had been considered close to Samajwadi Party founder-patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, until he quit the party in 2010. A year later, he floated the Rashtriya Lok Manch which didn't perform well in the subsequent elections. In 2014, he had joined Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal.
India on August 02 reported a spike of 54,736 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed number of infections to 17,50,724. According to the data of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deadly disease claimed the lives of 853 people in the last 24 hours, and now the casualties have reached the figure of 37,364. 5,67,730 cases of coronavirus are active in the country, whereas, 11,45,630 people have overcome the invisible virus. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 4,63,172 samples were tested for COVID-19 on August 02. The total samples till August 02 are 1,98,21,831.
India on Aug 01 reported steepest spike of 57,117 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the confirmed infections to 16,95,988, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The active cases increased to 5,65,103 whereas 10,94,374 people have been discharged or cured. With 764 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the toll is now 36,511. The Indian Council of Medical Research said the country tested 5,25,689 samples on July 31, taking the total number of samples tested to 1,93,58,659.
From India announcing new rules under Unlock 3 to Britain signing a deal for doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine, here are the top updates on coronavirus. Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced new rules under its “Unlock 3”. Night curfew has been curbed, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to open from August 5. Unlock 3 to be implemented from August 1 till August 31. Educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, bars to remain close till August 31. Independence Day functions to be allowed with social distancing. India crossed 15 lakh cases on Wednesday with nearly 49,000 cases. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump say America may provide coronavirus vaccine to other countries after it is approved. Trump said US has ramped up the production of vaccine and will rapidly produce 100 million doses after it is approved. The British government has signed a deal for 60 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine. The deal was signed with GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur. Britain’s GSK and France’s Sanofi have the largest manufacturing capability in the world. Watch the full video for more details on the pandemic.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 on July 29 for resumption of activities outside containment zones. Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 01. In the third phase of unlock, yoga institutes and gymnasiums will re-open from August 5. The fitness equipments and machineries are getting properly sanitised. Gym owners are taking all necessary precautionary measures ahead of opening gyms. All fitness centres are closed for nearly 4 months due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, this comes as a relief to several gym owners and fitness trainers who have been facing massive financial losses after having been shut since March. According to Government of Maharashtra, indoor gymnasiums and other fitness centres to remain closed in the next phase of 'Mission Begin Again'. Only outdoor centres for exercise and gymnastics can remain open from August 05, following all social distancing and hygiene protocols for COVID-19.
Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29 issued guidelines for Unlock 3.0 for resumption of activities outside containment zones. Unlock 3.0 will come into effect from August 1. In this phase unlock yoga institutes and gymnasiums will reopen from August 5, however, cinemas, schools, colleges will remain shut. 'Night curfew' has also been removed. MHA has also allowed Independence Day celebration by following health protocols including social distancing and masks.
