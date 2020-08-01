HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Randeep Guleria-led AIIMS team likely to visit Medanta to oversee Amit Shah's Covid-19 treatmentA team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted..
IndiaTimes
Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31Published
Home Minister Amit Shah hospitalised for COVID-19; get well wishes pour in from across IndiaUnion Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday
DNA
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
The medical value of hugsIn a time of social distancing because of COVID, we are missing out on an important human interaction, depriving us of the hormone oxytocin
CBS News
Getting back to huggingIn the time of social distancing because of COVID, we are missing out on one of the most important facets of human interaction: hugging. Contributor Luke Burbank..
CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources