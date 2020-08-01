Global  
 

HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19
HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

HM Amit Shah tests positive for COVID-19

Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for COVID-19 on August 02.

Home Minister announced on Twitter that he got tested after initial symptoms. Minister has urged people who were in contact should isolate themselves and get tested.

HM Shah is being shifted to hospital on advice by doctors.

Randeep Guleria-led AIIMS team likely to visit Medanta to oversee Amit Shah's Covid-19 treatment

 A team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria is likely to visit Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where Union home minister Amit Shah has been admitted..
Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'

Covid: Amit Shah found infected, hospitalised on 'advice of doctors'

India's Union Home minister Amit Shah tested positive for Covid-19 infection on August 2. He tweeted about the positive diagnosis, saying that he got tested after showing initial symptoms of the disease. The minister said that he was getting hospitalised on the advice of doctors, although he was feeling fine. Shah also appealed to people who met him recently to get tested. A day earlier, Shah had attended an event in honour of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak's 100th death anniversary. He was seen wearing a mask at the event in which he also gave a virtual address. Shah's ministry has been at the centre of managing the Covid pandemic in India, along with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The Ministry of Home Affairs has been coordinating the implementation of first the lockdown, and now Unlock, with the various states and Union territories. India's Covid tally has reached 17.5 lakh with over 37,300 deaths so far. The country has over 5.67 lakh active cases of Covid infection.

Home Minister Amit Shah hospitalised for COVID-19; get well wishes pour in from across India

 Union Home Minister Amit Shah tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday
Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan recovers from COVID-19

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan, who was undergoing medical care in Nanavati hospital after testing positive, recovered on August 2. Megastar was discharged from hospital after testing negative for COVID-19. The information was shared by his son Abhishek Bachchan from his twitter handle. Big B was admitted to Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

The medical value of hugs

 In a time of social distancing because of COVID, we are missing out on an important human interaction, depriving us of the hormone oxytocin
Getting back to hugging

 In the time of social distancing because of COVID, we are missing out on one of the most important facets of human interaction: hugging. Contributor Luke Burbank..
Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News

Amit Shah tests positive for Coronavirus, admitted to hospital | Oneindia News

Union home minister Amit Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, the minister tweeted on Sunday afternoon. He said he is getting admitted to a hospital on the advice of doctors. Shah Tweeted, On..

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Amit Shah pays tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, hails his contribution to freedom movement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary. Shah said that Tilak dedicated his entire life to India’s freedom struggle. He also urged..

Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Amit Shah attends special event on 100th anniversary of Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on August 01 attended a special event on the 100th death anniversary of freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak. He addressed a webinar 'Lokmanya Tilak: Swaraj to Atmanirbhar..

