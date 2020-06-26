Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rita Ora is inspired by the women in her life
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:44s - Published
Rita Ora is inspired by the women in her life

Rita Ora is inspired by the women in her life

Rita Ora is "constantly inspired" by the strong women in her life, as she says strong women like her mother and her sister push her to be the "best version" of herself.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ritabots_pl

Rita Ora Poland 🛸 RT @BANGShowbiz: Rita Ora is inspired by the women in her life #RitaOra #CelebrityNews @instylemexico #InStyleAgosto https://t.co/JTWgpKPylq 19 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Rita Ora is inspired by the women in her life #RitaOra #CelebrityNews @instylemexico #InStyleAgosto https://t.co/JTWgpKPylq 1 day ago

Metro_Ents

Metro Entertainment Rita has given praise to the women in her life https://t.co/uQrTuWdW0l 1 day ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Rita Ora: I'm inspired by the women in my life - Rita Ora is "constantly inspired" by the strong women in her life.… https://t.co/LSTgfCmYY6 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry [Video]

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi among stars demanding government helps live music industry

Ed Sheeran, Lewis Capaldi, and Rita Ora are among the stars calling on the U.K. government to assist those working in the live music industry in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney among 1,500 acts calling for UK government to save live music [Video]

Ed Sheeran and Paul McCartney among 1,500 acts calling for UK government to save live music

Ed Sheeran, Sir Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Skepta, Rita Ora, Coldplay, Eric Clapton, Sam Smith, Sir Rod Stewart, Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa, and Annie Lennox are among the 1,500 acts who have..

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 00:54Published
Rita Ora teases new music is 'coming soon' [Video]

Rita Ora teases new music is 'coming soon'

Rita Ora has promised fans they can expect new music soon as she's been busy in the studio in between soaking up the sun.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published