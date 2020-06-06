At least 11 workers dead after crane crashes on them in Visakhapatnam shipyard

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Visakhapatnam Metropolis in Andhra Pradesh, India
At least 10 killed as crane collapses over workers at Hindustan Shipyard in VisakhapatnamAt least ten people lost their lives after a crane collapsed in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
DNA
Kargil Vijay Diwas: Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain pays homage to war heroes
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Fire breaks out at supermarket in Visakhapatnam
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
Hindustan Shipyard
Andhra Pradesh State in southern India
Coronavirus: 10 die drinking sanitiser after Indian state shuts liquor shopsLocal liquor shops were shut under a local coronavirus lockdown in a village in Andhra Pradesh.
BBC News
Watch: Landslide at Badrinath highway as incessant rains lash Uttarakhand
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:39Published
Nine dead in Andhra Pradesh after consuming hand sanitiser instead of liquorThe deceased allegedly died after they consumed hand sanitiser, police said on Friday.
DNA
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources