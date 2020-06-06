At least 11 workers dead after crane crashes on them in Visakhapatnam shipyard

At least 11 workers were crushed to death after a huge crane collapsed in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

The incident took place at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a central government undertaking.

The mishap, that occured on Saturday afternoon, also left several others injured.

The accident happened when workers were carrying out an inspection of the crane.

The huge crane suddenly crumbled and crashed to the ground with a massive sound.

As per reports, three bodies were retrieved from under the debris of the crane.

The remaining bodies were believed to be crushed, said reports.

Police, with the help of shipyard staff, are involved in the rescue operations.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena rushed to spot to inquire into the cause of the accident.

The crane, which used to carry equipment for shipbuilding, was bought by HSL almost a decade ago.

The crane's operation was recently outsourced to a private agency.

State minister for tourism Muthamsetty Srinivas Rao, who hails from Visakhapatnam, inquired about the accident and asked the district authorities to take up the rescue operations.