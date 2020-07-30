Bihar DGP condemns reports of 'ill-treatment' of police team by Mumbai Police

Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer Vikas Singh on actor's death case said that the Bihar Police are doing investigation in a very systematic way. Reacting on Rhea Chakraborty's petition in Supreme Court, he questioned actress for demanding CBI inquiry when Mumbai Police was investigating the case and when FIR was lodged in Patna why she is demanding handing over the case to Mumbai Police. He claimed that Rhea demanded CBI probe to gain people's sympathy and she was playing a victim card, she never intended the CBI inquiry.
Bihar Police team is in Mumbai for further probe Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Police is carrying out investigation after Sushant's father lodged an FIR on July 25. It was alleged that Mumbai Police is not facilitating Bihar Police in the investigation. Speaking to mediapersons, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that Bihar Police requested Mumbai Police to facilitate the team.
In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput alleged suicide case, Bihar Police visited Bandra Police Station on August 1. The police are probing the alleged suicide of the deceased actor. On being asked if they'll question Rhea Chakraborty, Inspector Kaisar Alam said, "It is not needed right now. She is under our watch." An FIR (First Information Report) was filed by Rajput's father, KK Singh, against actor Rhea Chakraborty in connection with actor's death case under several sections including abetment of suicide. Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
On the occasion of Eid-al-Adha, many Bollywood celebrities posted wishes via social media. Actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted wishes with a photograph of his son AbRam offering prayers. Actor Salman Khan posted an image from his farmhouse with the message of 'Eid Mubarak'. Sending a message amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Salman had covered his face while standing in a field. Emraan Hashmi spread awareness about Covid precautions with a funny tweet of a sheep wearing a mask. Farah Khan's Eid wishes with a photograph of her triplets also had a reference to the pandemic. Priyanka Chopra, Arjun Rampal, and Madhuri Dixit Nene were some of the other celebrities who extended Eid wishes. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is undergoing treatment for Covid infection at a hospital in Mumbai, also tweeted wishes for the festival. Eid-al-Adha 2020 is one of the festivals being celebrated under the shadow of the ongoing pandemic.
A Hyderabad-based Sutikaari artist made a portrait of Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan hoping for his speedy recovery from coronavirus. According to artist Gyaneshwar Kamblekar, Sutikaari means making art with a cloth without using colours and brushes. Kamblekar told ANI, "Sutikaari art can be used for portrait and abstract art. I have made portraits of famous personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and film stars including my favourite film star Amitabh Bachchan." "When Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised, I prayed for his good health and decided to make a portrait of him. I will present him my art after he gets discharged from hospital. I pray that he gets well soon," he further added. Kamblekar has been working on this art form for the past seven years. Big B was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus.
The probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has now taken a political turn with the Maharashtra and the Bihar government indulging in an ugly blame game. The Bihar government has said that..
A team of Bihar Police arrived at Kotak Bank's Bandra West branch on July 30 to get details of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account. Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty had filed a petition in Supreme Court..