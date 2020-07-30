Bihar DGP condemns reports of 'ill-treatment' of police team by Mumbai Police

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on August 01 debunked the allegation on Mumbai Police over ill-treating Bihar Police team.

"Our team is in Mumbai and our senior SP is in constant touch with his counterpart there.

Yesterday, our team met DCP Crime and he assured that they will cooperate.

They are also waiting for SC verdict in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, then they will provide us all documents.

Our team in Mumbai has informed us that Mumbai Police has not ill-treated them in any way.

I condemn all reports about misbehaviour with Bihar Police team by Mumbai Police," said DGP Pandey.