'Whatever happened was not right, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty': CM Nitish on IPS officer forcibly quarantined

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday condemned the quarantine order against IPS officer Vinay Tiwari. Nitish said the order was “not right” and Bihar DGP is talking to authorities in Mumbai. "Bihar DGP will speak with the authorities there. Whatever happened with him (Vinay Tiwari) is not right. It is not a political matter. Bihar Police is carrying out its duty," Kumar said. Tiwari is probing the case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Bihar DGP said, "They (BMC) are saying that they are following the guidelines as he (Tiwari) did not get himself tested for coronavirus before coming to Mumbai." Explaining the 'forcibly quarantined' allegation, BMC on Monday said that Tiwari was quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport. A team of Bihar Police is in Mumbai to probe the matter on the basis of an FIR which was registered in Patna, based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father KK Singh against actor Rhea Chakraborty under several sections including abetment to suicide.
IPS office Vinay Tiwari, who reached Mumbai on Sunday afternoon, has allegedly been forcibly quarantined. The allegation was made by another top Bihar officer on Twitter. The officer alleged that Tiwari was not even provided accommodation in the IPS mess despite a request being made. This comes amid an escalating blame game between police of the two states over the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Earlier, Bihar police had alleged that they have not even been provided with basic documents like the post mortem report etc by their Mumbai counterparts. The matter has also taken a political turn with several top leaders from Bihar slamming the Uddhav Thackeray led government in Maharashtra. Many of them have also called for a CBI probe into the death of the actor who originally hailed Bihar. Sushant Rajput's father had filed an FIR in Patna and leveled serious allegations against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members. The actor was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. Watch the full video for all the details.
The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive important documents like forensic and autopsy reports from Maharashtra police. He added that he's sure that Mumbai cops will cooperate in the probe and the case will move further when such information and documents are received. A day earlier, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Maharashtra government was under pressure from a Congress-backed 'Bollywood mafia' to let those involved in the Sushant case go scot-free. The Bihar police is also looking for Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, who had earlier written to the Mumbai police that the late actor's family was pressurising him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. His father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of wrongfully confining him and also taking crores of Rupees from him.
