'Whatever happened was not right, Bihar Police is carrying out its duty': CM Nitish on IPS officer forcibly quarantined

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Patna Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari forcibly quarantined in Mumbai said that the incident was not right; Bihar police is carrying out its duty.

Nitish Kumar said, "Whatever happened to him is not right.

It is not political; Bihar Police is carrying out its duty.

Our DGP will speak to them." IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai from Patna on official duty to lead the police team in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe and has been forcibly quarantined by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.