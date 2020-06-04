TV Baftas 2020: Tears and surprises in virtual ceremony
Chernobyl and Channel 4 comedies Stath Lets Flats and The End Of The F***ingWorld were the big winners at the Bafta TV Awards, securing two gongs each.Jared Harris earned the best leading actor prize for playing Valery Legasov inSky Atlantic drama Chernobyl while the show also came out top in the bestmini-series category.
Dark comedy The End Of The F***ing World secured gongsfor best drama series and best supporting actress for Naomi Ackie.
Chernobyl and comedy The End Of The F***ing World were the big winners at theBafta TV Awards, securing two gongs each. Jared Harris earned the best leadingactor prize for playing Valery Legasov in Sky Atlantic drama Chernobyl whilethe show also came out top in the best mini-series category.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:41Published
Bafta chief executive Amanda Berry admits she was surprised not to see Olivia Colman nominated for the TV Baftas for her portrayal of the Queen in The Crown but says it was a very strong category this year.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
The Crown and Chernobyl lead the way at this year’s TV Baftas – but Olivia Colman misses out. Royal Netflix story The Crown is up for best drama series, and supporting actress and actor for Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and Josh O’Connor as a young Prince of Wales.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
'Chernobyl' is up for 14 BAFTA TV Awards this year, after receiving 11 nominations for the main Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, such as the Leading Actor prize for Jared Harris, and three for the British Academy TV Craft Awards.
The landmark 25th anniversary of the first Spice Girls single Wannabe which they debuted in 1996, will be celebrated with the release of a new documentary next year, with the iconic pop band featured in a new Channel 4 film, titled Girl Powered: The Spice Girls.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
A unique collaboration sees the BBC, ITV [STV for viewers in Scotland], Channel 4 and Channel 5 come together for the first time to share a special film for all viewers at the same time across their biggest channels [21 channels in total will simultaneously broadcast the film]. This rare TV moment will mark and celebrate the role UK broadcasters play across our culture.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57Published