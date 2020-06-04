TV Baftas 2020: Tears and surprises in virtual ceremony

Chernobyl and Channel 4 comedies Stath Lets Flats and The End Of The F***ingWorld were the big winners at the Bafta TV Awards, securing two gongs each.Jared Harris earned the best leading actor prize for playing Valery Legasov inSky Atlantic drama Chernobyl while the show also came out top in the bestmini-series category.

Dark comedy The End Of The F***ing World secured gongsfor best drama series and best supporting actress for Naomi Ackie.