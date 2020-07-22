Squatters clash with South African police in Cape Town

Squatters clashed with South African police and Cape Town Law Enforcement officers in Bloekombos today (August 1st).

There was an attempt to clear the land of the informal structures which were built by the squatters more than a week ago.

The parcel of land which stretches as far as the N1 national road has been the scene of violent confrontations between police and the squatters in the past week.

The City of Cape Town has appealed to national government to help them prevent land invasions in the Cape Town metro area.

Land invaders are claiming the economic effects of the COVID-19 lockdown has left them unemployed and unable to pay rent.