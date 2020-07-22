Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Squatters clash with South African police in Cape Town
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:02s - Published
Squatters clash with South African police in Cape Town

Squatters clash with South African police in Cape Town

Squatters clashed with South African police and Cape Town Law Enforcement officers in Bloekombos today (August 1st).

There was an attempt to clear the land of the informal structures which were built by the squatters more than a week ago.

The parcel of land which stretches as far as the N1 national road has been the scene of violent confrontations between police and the squatters in the past week.

The City of Cape Town has appealed to national government to help them prevent land invasions in the Cape Town metro area.

Land invaders are claiming the economic effects of the COVID-19 lockdown has left them unemployed and unable to pay rent.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

South Africa: Crime Statistics - More Sexual Offences, Attempted Murder Cases Drop

[allAfrica] Cape Town -- Sexual offences discovered as a result of police action have increased by...
allAfrica.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ducks are gainfully employed at this South African vineyard [Video]

Ducks are gainfully employed at this South African vineyard

At Vergenoegd Löw Wine Estate, which is just outside Cape Town in South Africa.an employee blows a whistle and a “parade” of thousands of ducks walk through the vineyard.The ducks then spend the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:45Published
Residents waiting for social housing in Cape Town build houses on vacant land [Video]

Residents waiting for social housing in Cape Town build houses on vacant land

Residents in the township of Delft, Cape Town have started occupying and erecting buildings on vacant land. Some claim they have been on housing waiting lists for more than 30 years. One squatter..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:53Published
South Africa's National Defence Force deployed after liquor stores, grocery stores looted in Cape Town [Video]

South Africa's National Defence Force deployed after liquor stores, grocery stores looted in Cape Town

The South African National Defence Force was deployed in Delft, Cape Town on Tuesday night (July 21) after looters raided a liquor store and grocery wholesalers. Footage shows fire barricades set up..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:18Published