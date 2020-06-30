HONEST THIEF movie - Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney
HONEST THIEF movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.
Directed by Mark Williams
starring Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney, Jeffrey Donovan, Anthony Ramos, Robert Patrick
release date October 9, 2020
