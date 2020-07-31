Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

Trump says he will ban TikTok app in the U.S.

[NFA] China's ByteDance has agreed to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok completely in a bid to save a deal with the White House, after President Donald Trump said he had decided to ban the app, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

This report was produced by Jonah Green.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

TikTok responds to Trump's proposed ban: 'We're not planning on going anywhere'

 Is Microsoft buying TikTok? Will TikTok be banned? The video app said that it's here for the long run while President Trump has threatened a ban.
USATODAY.com

In Trumpworld, the Grown-Ups in the Room All Left, and Got Book Deals

 A large club of Trump administration evictees have turned their bracingly bad experiences into a new genre: political revenge literature.
NYTimes.com

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok: US general manager Pappas says app 'here for the long run'

 US General Manager Vanessa Pappas defends the Chinese-owned app as President Trump threatens to ban it.
BBC News

National Futures Association

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end [Video]

Deep divide on aid bill, jobless benefit nears end

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said talks with the White House on a new coronavirus aid bill were not yet on a path toward reaching a deal on Friday, hours before the expiration of a federal unemployment benefit that has been an essential lifeline for millions of Americans. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

ByteDance Chinese multinational internet technology company

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump [Video]

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may be doing some other things, we have a couple of options. We are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok," he said. Trump added that he would sign an executive order and take action as soon as Saturday. In July, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said that the Trump administration was considering a ban on TikTok application. The ban on access to TikTok was being considered over privacy concerns, Pompeo had added. Video-sharing application TikTok is owned by Beijing-based startup ByteDance. Recently, India had banned 59 Chinese mobile apps including TikTok, WeChat and Helo. Most of the apps banned in the June 29 order were red-flagged by intelligence agencies. The apps were banned with a view of threat to the nation's sovereignty and security.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat

The Internet Trolls Donald Trump W/ Joe Budden + Beyoncé Memes Over TikTok Ban Threat The Internet is doing the most to try to get President Donald Trump to change his stance toward...
SOHH - Published

Trump told reporters he will use executive power to ban TikTok

President Donald Trump said he could act to ban the world’s most popular short video app TikTok...
TechCrunch - Published Also reported by •Bangkok Post


Donald Trump says he will ban TikTok in the US

US President Donald Trump could soon order Chinese company ByteDance to sell its video app TikTok,...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxSeattlePI.comThe Wrap



Tweets about this

MAsgarimajd

Morteza Asgarimajd RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: President Trump says he will ban the TikTok app in the United States as early as tomorrow 4 seconds ago

KSoul_Gaming

KSoul_Gaming RT @verge: President Trump says he will ban TikTok in the US today https://t.co/ccZ2KqK62Q https://t.co/WEkqmi1Kdm 27 seconds ago

CYock

Cynthia Yock This could be very interesting. Don't forget what TikTokkers did to the rally ticket websites. https://t.co/czQD9YVj4Y 31 seconds ago

chapstickislife

Chapstickislife RT @TheUSASingers: As a pandemic ravages America, & our economy tanks harder than the Great Depression, & Russians put bounties on our troo… 37 seconds ago

2breality2

2breality ? Is Reality Day's Or Hours ? Trump says he will ban TikTok through executive action as soon as Saturday PUBLISHED… https://t.co/ta3KwuVSTt 44 seconds ago

R__INDEX

Ulrich Schimmack Correlation doesn't prove causation but when Trump says "Nobody likes me" and "I will ban TikTok" it is hard not to… https://t.co/LI0MRDsl0d 1 minute ago

haveanice_d_a_y

Have a nice day RT @business: JUST IN: Donald Trump says he plans to bar the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok from operating in the U.S. https://… 1 minute ago

tkelly407

Tonya Kelly RT @wsyx6: President Donald Trump said he will take action to ban TikTok https://t.co/rEmprP7dCl 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok [Video]

Trump: US may ban Chinese app TikTok

US President Donald Trump said he may ban TikTok, a popular Chinese-ownedvideo app that has been a source of national security and censorship concerns.ByteDance launched TikTok in 2017, then bought..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:35Published
President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday [Video]

President Trump Says He'll Act To Ban TikTok As Soon As Saturday

President Donald Trump says he'll take action as soon as Saturday to ban the popular video app TikTok from the U.S.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:27Published
'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump [Video]

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published