William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate

FA Cup Annual knockout football competition in English football
Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing
Credit: ODN Duration: 02:04Published
FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - Aubameyang double secures victoryPierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores both goals as Arsenal come from behind against Chelsea to win the Heads Up FA Cup for a record 14th time at a near-empty..
BBC News
FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea - rate the playersRate the players out of 10 for Arsenal v Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
BBC News
Arsenal want to 'save season' by winning FA Cup - LacazetteArsenal's Alexandre Lacazette says the players are excited about the FA Cup final because they know they can "save our season".
BBC News
Sandringham House Country house in Norfolk, England, private home of Queen Elizabeth II
William heads to bakery in King's Lynn
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
FA Cup Final Last match in the Football Association Challenge Cup
William warns of mental health problems for nation after Covid-19
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published
