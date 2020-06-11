William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate

William heads to bakery in King's Lynn



The Duke of Cambridge joked that his three children have been “attacking the kitchen” during lockdown as he visited a bakery which serves the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. William went to the small family business in King’s Lynn on Friday, a short drive from his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The duke heard how Smiths the Bakers, which has been trading since 1971, was managing during the pandemic. It comes after the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday.

