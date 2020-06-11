Global  
 

William hosts FA Cup viewing party at Sandringham estate
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:34s - Published
The Duke of Cambridge hosted an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final on thelawn of Sandringham House to raise the profile of his Heads Up mental healthcampaign.

FA Cup

Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing [Video]

Prince William hosts outdoor FA Cup final viewing

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge has hosted an outdoor FA Cup final viewing in Sandringham today. He discussed the "Head's Up" campaign, which promotes open discussion about mental health through the vehicle of football, and how plans for the campaign had been hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:04Published

FA Cup final 2020: Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea - Aubameyang double secures victory

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores both goals as Arsenal come from behind against Chelsea to win the Heads Up FA Cup for a record 14th time at a near-empty..
BBC News

FA Cup final: Arsenal v Chelsea - rate the players

 Rate the players out of 10 for Arsenal v Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
BBC News

Arsenal want to 'save season' by winning FA Cup - Lacazette

 Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette says the players are excited about the FA Cup final because they know they can "save our season".
BBC News

Sandringham House

William heads to bakery in King's Lynn [Video]

William heads to bakery in King's Lynn

The Duke of Cambridge joked that his three children have been “attacking the kitchen” during lockdown as he visited a bakery which serves the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. William went to the small family business in King’s Lynn on Friday, a short drive from his Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The duke heard how Smiths the Bakers, which has been trading since 1971, was managing during the pandemic. It comes after the Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to Fakenham Garden Centre on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

FA Cup Final

William warns of mental health problems for nation after Covid-19 [Video]

William warns of mental health problems for nation after Covid-19

The Duke of Cambridge warned that society faces mental health “repercussions” from Covid-19, as the FA Cup Final was renamed after his campaign supporting football fans. William believes the coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and left many people isolated by the lockdown, will cause psychological problems in the future.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Prince William: FA Cup renaming 'timely' [Video]

Prince William: FA Cup renaming 'timely'

Prince William joined Mikel Arteta, Per Mertesacker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Hector Bellerin to discuss mental health after it was announced that this season's FA Cup final will be named the..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:26Published